More traffic jams expected as closure of Ashram, Dwarka flyovers

On Monday morning, there will probably be a lot more traffic jams in Delhi as a result of the closure of the Dwaraka flyover alongside the 45-day closure of the Ashram flyover. Due to the closure of a crucial road connecting Dwarka to Delhi and the expansion of the Ashram flyover, commuters travelling to Noida are likely to encounter significant traffic jams.

On Monday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that the religious procession that will be held in honour of the ‘811TH JRS-E-MUBARAK of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif’ might cause traffic problems in two locations throughout the city.

This may have an impact on traffic for the following three days. The procession will travel along Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate, Adchini Village, and Dargah Mai Sahiba on Monday, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.