Musk’s SpaceX is ready for second launch of the year as it lifts off 40 satellites as part of an internet constellation

In its second launch of the year, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch 40 satellites for its rival company OneWeb’s internet constellation. Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites that SpaceX has been releasing into orbit for a number of years.

Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida will serve as the launch pad for the 40 satellites as they are sent into low-Earth orbit by a Falcon-9 rocket. On January 10, the probes will launch at 04:50 UTC (10:20 a.m.), and the satellites will be deployed around 58 minutes later.

The CRS-26 mission was launched with a Falcon-9 rocket in the past. SpaceX said that following the stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Musk-led company has said that the vehicle and spacecraft are healthy, and the weather is 90 per cent favourable for liftoff.

This will be the 16th mission for OneWeb the second with SpaceX following a successful launch in December, keeping the company on track to deliver global coverage in 2023.