Private schools in Delhi to remain closed till January 15

New Delhi: The Delhi government instructed all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave. The Directorate of Education has issued a circular in this regard citing cold wave conditions in the national capital.

Most of the private schools in Delhi had winter vacations till the 8th of January and were scheduled to open today, January 9. Earlier, the Delhi government had announced winter vacation till the 15th of January in its schools.