State government extends winter vacation till January 15

Ranchi: All government, aided, recognised, and private schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students of Classes KG to 5 till January 14, 2023. The regular classes will resume from January 16. The state government decided to extend the winter vacation due to severe cold wave situation.

Earlier several state governments had issued similar orders. The Uttar Pradesh government directed schools in Lucknow to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from January 9 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions.