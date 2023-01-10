A picture of CPM leader with tobacco smuggling suspects has surfaced in social media

The attempt by a CPM leader to dissociate himself from the parties involved in the current tobacco smuggling case in Karunagappally has failed.

A Shanavas, member of the CPM area committee and head of the Alappuzha Municipality’s welfare standing committee, had asserted that he was unaware of them. But a picture of Shanavas and the accused Ijas has surfaced.

The picture was taken in Alappuzha during a birthday party. Four days before to the suspect’s arrest for smuggling the tobacco items, the birthday party was held. The party’s district secretariat will look into the matter.

An explanation was offered by Shanavas, who is the subject of suspicion, at the area committee meeting.

Last Sunday, vehicles carrying illegal tobacco goods worth Rs 1 crore were stopped at Karunagappally. The consignment contained 1,27,410 packets of tobacco products in total.

The stack of onion bags contained the illegal goods, which were contained in sacks and cartons. Shanavas is the owner of the truck.