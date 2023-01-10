Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based smartwatch brand, Fire-Boltt launched new smartwatch named ‘Infinity’ in India. The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,999 and is available for sale on the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Amazon India in 5 colours — Black, Gold, Silver, Grey, and Gold Black.

The smartwatch sports a 1.6-inch HD LCD display with a resolution of 400×400 pixels and 500 nits peak brightness.It features Bluetooth calling and allows users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch itself. The wearable comes with support for more than 300 sports modes and over 110 inbuilt watch faces. The new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt gets an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating as well. The device also features voice assistance, supporting both Siri on iOS and Google Assistant on Android.

It comes with multiple health trackers including SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and female health tracking, among others. It also offers smart notifications and gets features such as music control and TWS connectivity. It is also compatible with both Android as well as iPhones.