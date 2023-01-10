Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

Secunderabad: The East Coast Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains this week. The special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad from January 11 to 13. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of passengers during Sankranti.

Sankranti Special Trains Full Schedule:

Train No. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad will leave on January 11, 12, 13 and January 16 at 7:50 pm. It will reach Secunderabad next day at 7:10 am.

Train No. 08506 will return from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. It will leave from Secunderabad on January 12, 14 and January 17 at 7:40 pm and will reach the destination at 8:20 am.

These special trains will stop at Eluru, Jagaon, Warangal, Khammam, Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Rayanapau, Kazipet, Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad stations.