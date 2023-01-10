Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting these cities on January 19

Secunderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on January 19, 2023. This train will be the eighth semi-high speed train in the country and the second Vande Bharat Express in the South India. PM Modi also launched the South India’s first Vande Bharat train on the Chennai-Mysuru route.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train will stop at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations.

The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.

Vande Bharat Train Routes:

Route 1: New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express