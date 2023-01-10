Shah Rukh Khan becomes the fourth richest actor in the world

Shah Rukh Khan, a superstar of the Indian film industry, has followers all over the world. The Indian actor, whose career has spanned more than three decades and included over 90 films, is regarded as one of the most successful stars in world showbusiness, and his box office achievements have made him a favourite of the general public.

He is currently the fourth richest actor in the world, according to the list of ‘Richest actors in the world’ published by World of Statistics on Twitter on Sunday.

You did read that correctly. The Bollywood actor is the fourth wealthiest actor in the world, behind Dwayne Johnson, Tyler Perry, and Jerry Seinfeld.

SRK is the only Indian actor on the list. His net worth is mentioned as $770 million, which is approximately Rs 6,306 crore.

Other actors on the list were Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro. Check out the full list below!

Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

1- Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

2- Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

3- Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

4- Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

5- Tom Cruise: $620 million

6- Jackie Chan: $520 million

7- George Clooney: $500 million

8- Robert De Niro: $500 million