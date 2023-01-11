Anti-government protest: AIADMK MLAs appear at Assembly in black shirts, while OPS in white.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators arrived at the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday wearing black shirts. The group was led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a former chief minister and party general secretary. In a show of protest against the DMK administration and Speaker Appavu, the MLAs donned black shirts.

The MLAs criticised the DMK administration for its law and order policies and Speaker Muthuvelayudha Perumal Appavu for seating Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam together.

O Panneerselvam appeared at the assembly wearing a white shirt, in contrast to the AIADMK MLAs who were all seen wearing black shirts.

The AIADMK, led by Palaniswami, objected to the seating arrangement and requested that the speaker give RB Udhayakumar Panneerselvam’s seat.

The debate over the Motion to Thank Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for Delivering His Customary Address in the House got the Assembly session started.