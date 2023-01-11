Brazilian judge orders to detain ex-minister of Bolsonaro

According to Reuters, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of the capital’s public security chief on Tuesday after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro went on a rampage through government buildings.

Anderson Torres, Bolsonaro’s justice minister before taking over as Brasilia’s public security chief this month, was arrested by Justice Alexandre de Moraes after thousands of protesters vandalised the Supreme Court, Congress, and presidential offices on Sunday. The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.

A request for comment from Reuters was not immediately answered by Torres. The Supreme Court ruled that it was unable to validate the arrest warrant.

After receiving criticism for the security forces’ failure to halt the invasion and looting of the important government buildings, Torres was removed from his position on Sunday. He had earlier disclosed to local media on Sunday that Bolsonaro was currently staying in Orlando while on vacation with his family in the United States.