Farmers’ demonstration in Buxar, Bihar, becomes violent following a police raid at midnight

After a state police raid at midnight on Wednesday, farmer protests in Bihar’s Buxar district turned violent. In the vicinity of the SJVN Thermal Power Plant Office, irate demonstrators set a number of cars on fire.

As they claimed that police broke into a farmer’s house last night and beat him, the protesters set fire to police vans and damaged government cars.

Manish Kumar, the SP for Buxar, said that ‘they also vandalised the power plant.’ The situation is being managed by police.

Farmers in the Buxar area of Bihar were mercilessly beaten up by the police while they slept, and this was caught on camera. The family members passed along the video of the police action.

Since the SJVN acquired the farmers’ land for a power plant in the region prior to 2010–2011, the farmers in the state have been protesting and seeking fair compensation.

Farmers were paid according to the going rate at the time. But when the business started buying more land last year, the farmers requested to be paid at the going rate.

Reports says that, the corporation is forcibly collecting land at the old price. The police stormed into the homes of farmers who were sleeping at night and viciously beat women, men, and children as a result, sparking two months of intense protests.