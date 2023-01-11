Investigation launched into a package containing uranium found at London’s Heathrow Airport

A package containing uranium that was discovered at London’s Heathrow Airport last month is the subject of a recent investigation. According to a Daily Mail article, the dangerous substance is used to create nuclear bombs, but because it was not ‘weapon grade,’ it could not be utilised to create thermonuclear weapons.

The item, which apparently originated in Pakistan, might have been meant for use in the creation of a dirty bomb, though. The parcel, which had come from Muscat aboard an Oman Air passenger plane, was found on December 29 during a normal search, according to AFP. A security alert was sent after the discovery.

As per BBC, one line of inquiry is whether the dangerous chemical, which was discovered amid a shipment of scrap metal, could just be the result of ‘poor handling’ in Pakistan.

Commander Richard Smith of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command told the BBC that although the investigation is still underway, and that their inquiries so far indicate that the Uranium contaminated metal, ‘does not appear to be linked to any direct threat.’