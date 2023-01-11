‘It’s Fake ‘: Government denies RPF constable recruitment notification

On Tuesday, the government made it clear that the information about the recruitment for 19,800 constable positions in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) that has been circulating on social media and reported by several newspapers is false. It said that no such notification had been made by the railway ministry or the RPF.

