Joshimath ‘sinking’: 723 house damaged during protests in Uttarakhand prior to demolition of two hotels

In subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand, protests broke out prior to the demolition of two precariously standing hotels on Tuesday. There were protests against the demolition work because it was unclear how the owners of the properties that were to be demolished would be compensated. Locals and hotel owners were protesting the government’s decision to demolish the hotels because they wanted compensation in accordance with the Badrinath Dham master plan.

Two nearby hotels, Malari Inn and Mount View, have started to slant dangerously in the direction of one another, endangering the nearby communities. The government of Uttarakhand ordered the demolition of unstable structures on Monday, beginning with these two buildings. Singh and other protesters blocked the way as State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel and heavy equipment arrived at the scene.