Meta announces the removal of gender as an option for advertisers to target the users

Announcing on Tuesday that it would no longer allow advertisers to target young users, particularly teenagers, on the basis of gender. Meta tightened its advertising guidelines for this demographic.

In a blog post, Meta announced that from the following month, advertisers will only have access to age and location information for teenagers worldwide.

‘We are removing gender as a targeting option; starting in February, advertisers will only be able to utilise age and geography to reach teens.’

The social media behemoth pointed out that the new regulation was necessary since youngsters lacked the bandwidth to manage their online data.

‘We recognise that teens aren’t necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising, particularly when it comes to showing them products available to purchase.’

‘For that reason, we’re further restricting the options advertisers have to reach teens, as well as the information we use to show ads to teens.’