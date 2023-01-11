Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler win top movie awards at the Golden Globes

Austin Butler, a young ‘Elvis’ star, and veteran actress Michelle Yeoh won top movie awards at the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday, as Hollywood returned and embraced a show that had been removed from television due to a diversity and ethics scandal.

Butler, 31, was named best actor in a movie drama for his portrayal of rock music legend Elvis Presley, and he appeared overwhelmed as he accepted the award in front of many of Hollywood’s biggest names.

‘I’m here with all of my heroes,’ Butler said. ‘I can hardly believe I’m here.’

‘Brad Pitt, I adore you. When I was 12 years old, Quentin (Tarantino) printed out the script for Pulp Fiction,’ Butler added.

Yeoh, who was recognised for her leading role in the dimension-hopping action film ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,’ took the stage after her name was called and stated that she was ‘just going to stand here and take it all in.’