Prince Harry’s autobiography sets a record in the UK on its first day of sale

After days of TV interviews, leaks, and an unintentional early release of the memoir containing private revelations about the British royal family, Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ became the UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book ever, according to its publisher on Tuesday.

With its admissions of his personal struggles and criticisms of other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla, and older brother Prince William, Harry’s book has drawn attention from all over the world.

‘We knew this book would fly, but it has exceeded even our most optimistic predictions,’ said Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay in a statement.

‘As far as we are aware, the only books that have sold more copies on their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).’

According to British sales figures, the publisher has sold 400,000 copies in hardback, e-book, and audio formats so far.