WHO advises travellers to wear masks as a new variant of Covid-19 spreads

Given the rapid spread of the most recent Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, countries should think about advising travellers to wear masks on long-haul flights, according to World Health Organization (WHO) officials on Tuesday.

In small but increasing numbers, the XBB.1.5 subvariant has been found in Europe, according to WHO and European officials at a press briefing.

According to Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission should be advised to wear masks in high-risk situations like long-haul flights.