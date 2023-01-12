Brazil submits official bid to host the COP30 in an Amazonian city

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Wednesday that the northeastern city of Belem will host the COP30 international climate summit in 2025, fulfilling a promise he made last year.

Lula, who as president-elect attended the COP27 in Egypt in November, pledging to recommit the rainforest nation to addressing the climate crisis, said at the time that he would name a city in the Amazon to host the 2025 United Nations climate talks.

Belem is the capital of the Amazonian state of Para and one of the most populous cities in the region, second only to Manaus, which hosted World Cup games in 2014.

According to a video posted on Twitter by Lula, Brazil’s foreign relations ministry has officially designated Belem as a candidate to host COP30.

‘In Egypt, I pledged that Brazil would host COP30, and I am delighted to learn that our (foreign relations) minister, Mauro Vieira, has formalised Belem’s bid,’ Lula said in the video alongside Para Governor Helder Barbalho.