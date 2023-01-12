California experiences record rainfall, with more storms on the way

The state of California, already battered by floods, gale-force winds, power outages, and the evacuation of entire towns, received more rain on Wednesday, the seventh atmospheric river in a row since Christmas.

Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, said that while Wednesday’s flood was relatively minor, with less rain and mostly restricted to northwestern California, another atmospheric river was anticipated to drench most of the state this weekend.

The weather service predicted that the storm procession would continue, bringing even more heavy rain the following week.

That will increase the already record rainfall.

The National Weather Service reported that from December 26 to Wednesday morning, Downtown San Francisco received an astounding 13.6 inches (34.5 cm) of rain, while San Francisco International Airport, the cities of Oakland and Stockton all set 16-day records.