India’s import from China decline to $7.65 billion

New Delhi: India’s imports from China dropped by 5.42% in November 2022 over the same month of the previous year. Data released by the Department of Commerce revealed this. As per the data, India’s imports from China declined to $7.65 billion in November 2022. It was at $8.08 billion in November 2021.

This is for second month in a row that the imports from China reporting a decline. In October 2022, the imports from China dropped to $7.85 billion. It was at $8.70 billion in October 2021.

Personal computers (laptops, palmtops etc.), urea, and ammonium phosphate are some of the key items that witnessed a decline.