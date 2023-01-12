DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s import from China decline to $7.65 billion

Jan 12, 2023, 02:42 pm IST

New Delhi: India’s imports from China dropped by 5.42% in November 2022 over the same month of the previous year. Data released by the Department of Commerce revealed this. As per the data, India’s imports from China declined to $7.65 billion in November 2022. It  was at $8.08 billion in November 2021.

This is for second month in  a row that  the imports from China reporting a decline. In October 2022, the imports from China dropped to $7.85 billion. It was at  $8.70 billion in October 2021.

Personal computers (laptops, palmtops etc.), urea, and ammonium phosphate are some of the key items that witnessed a decline.

