Jeff Beck, influential rock guitarist, passes away at the age of 78

Jeff Beck, the influential, genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with The Yardbirds before going solo, died on Wednesday at the age of 78, his family announced on social media.

According to the family, he died peacefully on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis unexpectedly.

Beck was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: once in 1992 for his work with The Yardbirds and again in 2009 as a solo performer. Beck was named the fifth greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in 2015, one spot ahead of blues legend B.B. King.