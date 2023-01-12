Leakage in gas cylinder: 6 members of a family killed in a blast in Panipat

Panipat: Six members of a family were killed in an explosion caused by leakage in a gas cylinder in Haryana’s Panipat on Thursday, police said. Police said a preliminary probe suggests six members died due to suffocation.

Haryana | As per the initial investigation an explosion happened due to a gas cylinder leakage. When a family member lit fire to make tea, an explosion took place. Six members died due to suffocation. Post-mortem report will clarify the cause of death: DSP D Kharab, Panipat pic.twitter.com/h3DodHSsO8 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

‘The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea’, Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said. Police said the post-mortem on the deceased will ascertain the cause of death. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the accident, police said, adding that a forensic team was also visited the spot.