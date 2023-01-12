DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Leakage in gas cylinder: 6 members of a family killed in a blast in Panipat

Jan 12, 2023, 01:26 pm IST

 

Panipat: Six members of a family were killed in an explosion caused by leakage in a gas cylinder in Haryana’s Panipat on Thursday, police said. Police said a preliminary probe suggests six members died due to suffocation.

‘The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea’, Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said. Police said the post-mortem on the deceased will ascertain the cause of death. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the accident, police said, adding that a forensic team was also visited the spot.

 

