The Batman’s director Matt Reeves has announced that a follow-up to the DC film starring Robert Pattinson is in the works. This is the first indication that the sequel is already in production, even though it was announced soon after the original movie was released when it became clear it would be successful.

Reeves disclosed the same in an interview with Collider. He made his first joke by teasing that he is ‘working on a movie.’ But after revealing that the aforementioned film is called ‘The Batman,’ he continued, ‘We’re far into it, and my partner and I are scripting,’ referring to Mattson [Tomlin] and himself. ‘It’s incredibly exciting, and I’m really enthusiastic about what we’re doing,’ he added.

‘The Batman’ was a reboot of the franchise but wisely stepped away from an original story, we have seen that Crime Alley Wayne murders too many times on the screen to be interested now, but still told the story of a young Caped Crusader coming to terms with his grief-fuelled rage and violence.

The film was a hit with critics, and was a commercial success as well. It grossed more than $770 million in box office returns.