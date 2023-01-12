Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the RSS, expresses support to the LGBTQ community and transgender persons

The leader of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), widely regarded as the political and social advisor to the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohan Bhagwat, struck a conciliational tone with regard to the LGBTQ population and transgender people.

His remarks were made on Wednesday, only a few days before the government is due respond to the Supreme Court regarding requests to make same-sex marriage legal.

In an interview with the Organiser, the English language mouthpiece of the RSS, Bhagwat said that LGBTQ people have the right to their own private and social space and added that the Hindu society generally doesn’t see them and the transgender as a problem.

‘People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed… This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile,’ he said, suggesting that the Hindu organisation, which has been opposed to homosexuality and same-sex marriage, is softening its stand on the issue.