Russia names top soldier Gerasimov to lead Ukraine campaign

In the most recent reorganisation of Moscow’s military hierarchy, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu named Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to direct the military campaign in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Gerasimov, like Shoigu, has come under fire from hawkish military bloggers in Russia for numerous military setbacks and Moscow’s failure to secure victory in a campaign that was supposed to be over in a short period of time.

The defence ministry announced that Gerasimov had been named by Shoigu as the combined forces group’s commander for the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. It is the top position for Russian generals on the battlefield.

Sergey Surovikin, dubbed ‘General Armageddon’ by the Russian media for his alleged brutality, was only recently given overall control of Ukraine operations by Russia after a series of counteroffensives by Ukrainian forces that changed the course of the conflict.