According to a United Nations report released on Wednesday, nearly 50,000 large dams around the world could lose more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050 due to sedimentation buildup, threatening global water and energy security.

Dam capacity is expected to fall from 6 trillion cubic metres (cu m) to 4.655 trillion cu m by 2050, according to the United Nations University, and action is needed to address the issue and protect vital storage infrastructure.

As a result of the disruption of natural water flows, silt accumulates in reservoirs. It has the potential to damage hydroelectric turbines and reduce power generation.

Improving sediment flow along a river can also make upstream areas more vulnerable to flooding and erode downstream habitats.

The United Nations study examined data from over 47,000 dams in 150 countries and found that 16% of original capacity had already been lost. According to the report, the United States will lose 34% of its population by 2050, while Brazil will lose 23%, India will lose 26%, and China will lose 20%.