Tata Group to acquire Wistron’s iPhone factory in Karnataka and start manufacturing iPhones in India

The Tata Group is preparing to purchase Wistron’s iPhone factory in Karnataka, a significant production facility that might soon begin making iPhones in India. For several months now, the group has been in discussions with this Taiwanese business.

According to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to Bloomberg, the agreement will be signed by the end of March this year.

The source also stated that after much discussion between the two businesses, it was decided that Tata Group should own the majority of the joint venture. However, no formal remarks have been issued as of yet. By March, the deal is anticipated to be finished.

If the Tata Group is able to acquire the factory, then it will be India’s first home-grown iPhone manufacturer, which is likely to give a boost to the government’s aim of making India an electronic manufacturing hub. Some iPhones are only assembled in India but are not manufactured.