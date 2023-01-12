Who can say where it might lead? Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool MP, made tea at a Bengali stand.

Mahua Moitra, an MP for the Trinamool Congress who is well known for her scathing criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted a video of her preparing tea at a roadside tea stall in Bengal. An indirect dig at the prime minister, who frequently discusses selling tea as a young child, was made in the caption by the fiery lawmaker.

In front of onlookers, Moitra is seen in her Lok Sabha district of Krishnanagar putting sugar to a pot of tea. Finally, she is seen being assisted in serving the hot beverage by the shopkeeper. Prior to this year’s vital panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress leader is the target audience for her party’s new ‘Didir Surakhsha Kavach’ campaign.

Social media users are already referencing Prime Minister Modi in regard to the viral video.

One commenter stated: ‘One chaiwala is enough for the country,’ while another stated: ‘Don’t know if country can now support a chaiwali and shoulder repercussions’. ‘I guess you know where it would take you,’ and it was written by Chandra Kumar Bose, a former BJP politician and the grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Since it was published late last night, the post has received over 600 retweets and almost 8,000 ‘likes.’