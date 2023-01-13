Apple and Meta fail to get a mention in the 100 Best Places to Work in 2023, listed by Glassdoor

The two largest technology companies, Apple and Meta, which are renowned for providing the greatest benefits and work environments for their employees, were left off of Glassdoor’s list of the 100 Best Places to Work in 2023.

Aside from Meta, which has been continuously ranked in the list since 2011, this is the first time since 2009 that Apple hasn’t made it to the top of Glassdoor’s list of the greatest places to work.

According to Bloomberg, both businesses were ranked in the middle last year. Based on reviews of the organisation given by at least 1,000 employees between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022, Glassdoor compiles its annual list.

Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao, while speaking to Insider, said that this year’s ranking highlights common themes like communication, flexibility and transparency, and also indicates the perspectives of employees towards the economic outlook of the company.

‘It’s something that we get feedback on from employees because we know it’s something that people care about and that’s even more important at a time when the economy might be slowing down,’ said Zhao said.