Odisha cricket player found hanging in forest close to Cuttack

Odisha’s Rajashree Swain, a female cricket player, was found dead on Friday in a wooded area close to Cuttack, according to police.

She went missing on January 11.

According to Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra, the body was found hanging from a tree in the Gurudijhatia forest in the Athagarh region.

On Thursday, her coach reported her missing to the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack.

The Gurudijhatia police station will receive a report of an unnatural death. said he.

Police have not yet determined what caused her death. However, her family claimed that she was murdered because ‘her eyes were damaged and the body bore injury marks.’

Near the forest, her scooter was found abandoned, and her phone was off. The investigation will be thorough, according to the police.

According to Swain’s family, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) held a training camp in the Bajrakabati region for about 25 female cricketers in preparation for an upcoming national-level competition that will take place in Puducherry. They were all staying in a hotel in the area.

On January 10, the Odisha state women’s cricket team was unveiled, but Swain was unable to make the final roster.

The players went to a cricket field in the Tangi area the following day for practise, but Rajashree told her coach she was going to Puri to see her father, according to the police.