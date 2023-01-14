900 million Chinese people have been infected with Covid amid China’s ongoing crisis

According to a Peking University study, up to 900 million (90 crore) Chinese citizens have contracted Covid during China’s ongoing struggle to contain the virus more than a month after lifting the majority of its pandemic-related restrictions. This accounts for 64% of the nation’s population.

91% of COVID-19 infections are found in Gansu province in northwest China. The report from Peking University asserted that 239 million people had been infected with Covid in the Gansu region, which is situated roughly 1500 kilometres southwest of the capital Beijing.

The disastrous Covid infection spread that Gansu experienced is followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%) provinces.

Reports citing Chinese epidemiologists have claimed that cases will rise in rural China over the lunar new year.

The crisis will last for about two to three months more, according to Zeng Guang, former head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control, who told BBC that the Covid wave will peak within next two to three months.