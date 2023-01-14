Doing these 7 yoga asanas will prevent indigestion in winter

Practicing yoga has several health benefits. Yoga helps to fight stress and also maintain fitness. During winter season people faces several ailments and diseases. Indigestion is one of the major problem most people faces during winter season.
Indigestion in winter is caused due to a lack of physical exercise and a poor diet. Indigestion may cause bowel issues, heartburn, bloating, and other digestion-related issues. By changing diet and also by doing workouts and exercises that may help in improving digestion will help in preventing this issue. Yoga is one such regime that may pose helpful.
Here are yoga poses that can help improve your digestion in winter:
1. Paschimottasana
Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
In this position, your feet’s soles should be facing front
Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
2. Balasana
Sit straight with your legs folded
At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
3. Uttanasana
Stand straight
Now, slowly bend forward
The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
Repeat this a few times in small intervals
4. Parsva Sukhasana
Cross your legs and sit on the floor
Rest your hands at your sides touching the ground
Lean softly to your right side while raising your left arm straight in the air
Maintain your right forearm on the ground with the palm pointing outward
Inhale and exhale slowly four or five times
Repeat after switching sides
5. Dhanurasana
Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
Maintain for 4–5 breaths
Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
Some folks might decide to omit this action
6. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana
Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
Now, push your back inwards, forming a ‘U’ position with your back
While you do that, look toward the ceiling
Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U’ structure with face upwards for a minute
7. Bhujangasana
Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
Repeat 3-4 times daily
