Peru protestors take to the streets calling for the president to resign and an investigation into fatalities

Supporters of former president Pedro Castillo flocked to the streets in Lima, Peru, to demonstrate against the new administration and president Dina Boluarte. His protesters have been blocking highways and staging demonstrations for weeks in an effort to force the new president from office. The demonstrations happened a few weeks after at least 42 people died in deadly violence brought on by the ouster of previous President Pedro Castillo.

In almost a month-long anti-government protests, Peru this week saw its worst outburst of violence. Castillo’s removal from office and subsequent arrest on accusations of insurrection in early December marked the beginning of everything. In an attempt to avoid a third impeachment trial, he also tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Police are allegedly using lethal force against Pedro Castillo’s followers, sending the nation into shock and igniting additional blockades and protests.

According to Reuters, Peru’s attorney general has opened investigations to find individuals responsible for the deaths of more than thirty people, largely civilians, which occurred during some of the nation’s most violent social protests in recent memory.