South Africa’s Indian-origin freedom fighter and winner of National Orders Frene Noshir Ginwala dies at the age of 90

Frene Noshir Ginwala, an Indian-born liberation fighter and recipient of national orders, has passed away at the age of 90. President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Ginwala’s death on Thursday night in a statement.

Ginwala had a stroke two weeks before. She was a descendant of one of the few Indian-born Parsi families. Prior to moving to Mozambique from South Africa, her parents sent her there to complete her academic work.

She assisted numerous ANC members, including Nelson Mandela, after the ANC was outlawed and the apartheid authorities detained the High Command officials in 1963.

Ginwala also contributed to the founding of the ANC in exile in Tanzania. She became the first parliamentary speaker of South Africa after Mandela became president of the first democratically-elected government in 1994.

‘On behalf of the nation and of the legislative, executive and judicial components of the State, I offer my sincere condolences to Dr Ginwala’s family, her nephews Cyrus, Sohrab and Zavareh, and their families,’ said Ramaphosa.