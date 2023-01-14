SRK’s fan club will screen Pathaan’s first day-first show for 50,000 supporters in multiple cities

Pathaan, which will be released on January 25 and stars Shah Rukh Khan, is now in production. The Biggie, which portrays him in a new avatar, has generated a lot of discussion among fans. According to the most recent news, 50,000 SRK fans will gather on the big day to watch the ‘First Day First Show.’ Siddharth Anand is the director of the action-thriller Pathaan.

On January 25, 50,000 SRK supporters from various places will assemble to attend Pathaan’s ‘First Day First Show.’ A fan group for Bollywood’s King, SRK Universe, is in charge of planning the occasion. There will probably be 200 of these screenings conducted across the nation.

‘Delhi will host six first-day-first-show celebrations, while Mumbai will host seven to eight. Similarly, there will be several performances in the major cities. We won’t limit ourselves to the first day’s initial showing; rather, we’ll keep viewing the movie throughout the first day as well as the republic day weekend’ Yash, the co-founder of the club, told Pinkvilla.

He also intends to sell items related to Pathaan.

According to this, the launching of Pathaan is nothing less than a party for SRK fans.