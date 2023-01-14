State government imposes prohibitory order under Section 144 in this city till February 10

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC Section 144 in Lucknow. The decision was taken considering the upcoming festivals, national events, and several entrance examinations. The state government said that Section 144 in Lucknow will be in force till February 10. The order has been issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya.

The government order said that no protest would be held outside the state assembly.No one would be allowed to enter the assembly campus with a tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons. Shooting with drones will not be allowed within one kilometre of the government office and the assembly. Using loudspeakers wouldn’t be allowed by any means from 11 AM to 6 PM.