The audio streaming app Spotify down for thousands of users, says an outage tracking website

An outage monitoring website reported that hundreds of customers were unable to access the Spotify, audio streaming app. Over 38,000 customers, largely from the United States, were reportedly impacted at the height of this outage on Friday night, according to Downdectector.com.

Users lamented that they were unable to log back in and that the music had abruptly ceased playing.

Spotify experienced a widespread outage previously, and Google cloud was revealed to be the cause. This time, however, no explanation has been provided.

The professional website Downdetector keeps tabs on social media platform and app outages using a variety of sources, including reports.