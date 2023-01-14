The death of Congressman Santokh Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra is mourned by PM Modi

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a congressman and member of parliament, passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack while attending the Bharat Jodo Yarata in Ludhiana, Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to his family.

‘I am deeply saddened by the death of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. For his efforts to help the people of Punjab, he will be remembered. We send our condolences to his family and friends.’ The prime minister penned ‘Om Shanti’ in a tweet.

The Congressman was taken to Phagwara’s Virk hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. After hearing the news, Rahul Gandhi stopped his yatra to travel to the hospital. For the day, the yatra has been put on hold.

The Yatra has been postponed until tomorrow (Sunday), according to the head of the Punjab Congress, because Congress MP Santokh Singh’s funeral will take place then.

Yatra is shut down today. Funeral rituals will be performed tomorrow. Although I haven’t yet spoken with Rahul Gandhi, we all agree that the Yatra will begin after the funeral rites. It will be halted till after the final rituals, the head of the Punjab Congress said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, started on September 7 of last year from Kanyakumari and will end on January 30 in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.