Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 1 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization ( M-cap) of 7 of top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,07,224.82 crore in last week. The top gainers in the market were TCS and Infosys. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, SBI, and Bharti Airtel.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped by Rs 59,349.81 crore — taking its total valuation to around Rs 12,34,637.11 crore. This was the most gain in market cap among others. The market cap of Infosys soared by Rs 22,997.16 crore to ?Rs ,32,684.95 crore during the week.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever’s valuation surged by Rs 10,514.42 crore to Rs 6,16,004.09 crore. HDFC’s valuation increased by Rs 4,904.87 crore to Rs 4,78,922.89 crorer, LIC added Rs 3,668.5 crore taking its total valuation to Rs 4,50,782.59 crore and the valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 3,624.89 crore to Rs 8,92,754.89 crore. ICICI Bank registered an upside of Rs 2,165.17 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,09,305.82 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) dropped by Rs 47,290.7 crore taking its total market cap to Rs 16,69,280.55 crore. RIL is the largest company in terms of market share. Bharti Airtel’s market cap contracted by Rs 17,373.86 crore to Rs 4,25,982.59 crore, and State Bank of India (SBI) posted a fall of Rs 490.85 crore taking its total market cap to Rs 5,35,521.33 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC, and Bharti Airtel.