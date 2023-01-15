Ola Electric launches Ola S1, S1 Pro ‘Gerua’ Edition electric scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ola Electric launched new ‘Gerua’ Edition for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The new edition of the electric scooters will be sold alongside the Ola S1 variant in 5 more colours- Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. The electric scooter will be sold at the same price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for Ola S1 and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ola S1 Pro.

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter continues to offer an ARAI-certified range of 181 km on a single charge and can have a top speed of up to 116 kmph. The scooter can accelerate from 0-60kmph in 2.9 seconds. Similarly, Ola S1 has a claimed range of 141 km on a single charge with a top speed of 95 kmph and is capable of going from 0-40 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

Ola emerged as India’s best-selling EV manufacturer in 2022. The company had sold more than 1,50,000 units last year.