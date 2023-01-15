Thousands of citizens stage protest in capital Tel Aviv against the hard-right government of PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv, the country’s capital, against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right administration, which some have dubbed a threat to Israeli democracy.

As reported by AFP, despite the rain, the demonstrators persisted with the march, denouncing a ‘government of disgrace’ and urging the public to ‘throw down the tyrant.’

According to police sources cited by the Israeli media, 80,000 people attended the event. This is the largest demonstration since Israel’s new Netanyahu administration took office in late December.

‘The situation is worrying and scary,’ 22-year-old Aya Tal, who was part of the protest and is employed in the high-tech industry, said. ‘They want to take away our rights… We must unite,’ she added.

As per reports of the local media, rallies were also held outside the residences of the president and the prime minister, in Jerusalem and the city of Haifa.

Netanyahu, who has now become the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, came to power after entering into a coalition with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right Jewish parties, some members are now heading important ministries.