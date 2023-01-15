UK to impose sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general, following the execution of Alireza Akbari on spying accusations

Following the execution of dual British citizen Alireza Akbari on snooping charges, Britain announced that it will apply sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri.

‘Iran’s prosecutor general has received sanctions from the UK. By sanctioning him now, we are expressing how we feel about Alireza Akbari’s death. Iran’s use of the death penalty is largely driven by the Prosecutor General. We are holding the dictatorship accountable for its heinous breaches of human rights,’ James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, stated in a tweet.

Akbari, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and Iran, was put to death on Saturday, according to Mizan, the official news agency of the Iranian court.

The former deputy Iranian defence minister was arrested in 2019 and was convicted of spying for the UK. Iran’s intelligence ministry had described the British-Iranian as ‘one of the most important agents of the British intelligence service in Iran’. But Akbari denied of any wrongdoing.

Several nations joined the UK in condemning Iran for the act and lashed out at the ruling regime.