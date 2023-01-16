Oppo launches Oppo A78 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Oppo A78 5G’ in India. The8GB + 128GB storage variant of Oppo A78 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 and the handset is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colours. The smartphone will go on sale starting January 18 via Oppo’s e-store, Amazon and other major retail outlets. Sale offers on the Oppo A78 5G include a flat 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 1,300) on purchases using SBI credit cards on Amazon. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,167. Further, there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 18,049.

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A78 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,1612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density and 89.8 screen-to-body ratio.

The handset comes with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and OTG. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, pedometer, in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.