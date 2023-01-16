Upon the collapse of a river bridge in Darbhanga, Bihar, a truck is left dangling.

A truck was crossing a bridge in Darbhanga, Bihar, across the Kamala River when it collapsed into the waterway. The Soharwa Ghat, which is 65 kilometres from Darbhanga, is where the bridge was constructed.

The truck was hanging upside down and the images showed the entire bridge splitting in two and falling into the river. There were no reported casualties in the incident.

The Kusheshwarsthan Police Station region has control over the bridge. When a truck carrying salmon fish attempted to cross the bridge, the structure collapsed, leaving the truck dangling.

A sizable crowd of locals gathered there.

According to a local, Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, laid the cornerstone for a new bridge in 2021. However, neither any building work nor any strengthening of this deteriorating ancient bridge was done by the authorities.

According to Tribhuvan Kumar, the bridge not only united the region’s four districts, but it also served as the sole crossing point for around ten panchayats.

In order to minimise traffic congestion as soon as possible, Kumar demanded a detour at Dharshahi Pal on the Kamala River, claiming that ‘people of various panchayats have been benefiting from the bridge.’