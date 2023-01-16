WFH is over! It is time for TCS to call its employees back to OFFICE!

New Delhi: Two years after the outbreak of COVID-19, an increasing number of organisations are reversing the Work From Home trend. Many companies want their staff to return to the offices and have started calling in the workforce now that the number of cases has declined.

Following suit, the IT powerhouse Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ordered all of its employees to go back to their desks, thereby ending the practise of permanent remote working. Last year, TCS issued a formal letter to its staff advising them to report to work three days a week or in line with the roster decided by their team supervisor.

‘Senior TCS leaders have long worked from the TCS facilities, which are visited by our clients. Your specific managers will now set up your schedule to include at least three days per week of work in the TCS office’, officially said mail. But in a recent interview with Financial Express, the Indian software giant officially rejected the idea of offering everyone virtual jobs.

‘Particularly those who joined us in the last two years are starting to realise more and more just how much more can be done by just turning up at the offices. When they visit the offices, they acquire fresh insights about TCS as well as fresh perceptions of where they stand in relation to their peers’,said TCS’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), N. Ganapathy Subramaniam.