After controversy over video of girl’s namaz on campus, Gujarat University forbids religious activities

After a video of a girl performing namaz went viral on Monday, MS University in Vadodara, Gujarat, banned religious activities on campus. In response to the video, a number of religious organisations called for the student to be punished.

Following the most recent controversy, MS University administrators issued a notice prohibiting religious activities on campus and launched a high-level investigation to find and punish the student seen performing namaz in the widely shared video.

All faculty and students are not permitted to participate in any religious activities on university property, according to the university.

‘Faculty of Science, MS University, Vadodara is premier institute of higher education. Therefore, observing any kind of religious activity is not desirable within the faculty premises. Hence, all students and faculty members are hereby informed that no religious activities are permitted in the premises. Violation of this directive shall invite appropriate disciplinary action,’ Haribhai Kataria, dean of the faculty of science, issued the announcement.

The girl student offered namaz on Friday, according to sources cited by India Today, and the video went viral on Monday. Several Hindu organisations voiced opposition to performing namaz inside the university grounds after three similar incidents in the space of two months.

According to sources, a meeting of an inquiry committee will be held to decide what steps should be taken against the girl student.