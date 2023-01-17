Although Diego Maradona was excellent, Messi is the greatest player ever: Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni, the coach of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team, declared Lionel Messi to be the best player of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona. Argentina fans, who had previously preferred Maradona over Messi, appear to be altering their minds after Messi encouraged the team to win the World Cup last month, the first time since Maradona motivated them to do it in 1986.

Messi was crowned the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball winner after leading Argentina to their third global championship, and the first since Maradona’s triumph with La Albiceleste in 1986. With seven goals and three assists in seven outings for Paris Saint-Germain, Scaloni thinks the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has eclipsed Maradona on the list of all-time greats.

‘Leo is the one I would pick if I had to, because we have a special connection. Despite Maradona’s greatness, he is the greatest of all time’ Tuesday, Scaloni spoke to Spanish radio station Cope.

Messi was enjoying a hiatus from international play following the catastrophic World Cup in Russia when Scaloni took over as Argentina’s head coach in 2018. Scaloni also revealed that speaking with Messi was a top priority for him.