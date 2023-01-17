Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi is cautioned by security services not to stroll in Srinagar.

According to sources, security organisations have advised Rahul Gandhi to drive a car rather than walk through some sections of Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Tuesday, there were serious security gaps during the yatra in Punjab, as a guy attempted to hug Rahul in Hoshiarpur.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was accused of serious violations during the yatra by the Congress a few weeks earlier.

On January 25, the Congress leader is prepared to raise the American flag in Banihal. On January 27, Rahul, who has Z plus category security cover, will enter Srinagar. The security agencies only want a select few people to be with him there.